|
Takara Tomy Legends LG-58 Clonebots set, LG-59 Blitzwing and LG-60 Overlord, New Pict
Via Takara Tomy Twitter Account
and Takara Tomy Mall Website
, we have great*Legends LG-58 Clonebots set, LG-59 Blitzwing and LG-60 Overlord, New Pictures And Listings. These*new pictures show toned down colors for the the Clonebots and Blitzwing, featuring the interaction of other Headmasters with the Clonebots vehicle modes. We algo have a closer look at Blitzwing Headmaster unit and accesories. The Clonebot Set**
is listed for ?3,780 ($34.65) and Blitzwing
is listed for ?5,940*($54.46). For Overlord
we have a special banner and a closer look at the two faces available for the figure, the alt modes » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Legends LG-58 Clonebots set, LG-59 Blitzwing and LG-60 Overlord, New Pictures And Listings
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.