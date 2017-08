Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #2 iBooks preview

Our second iBooks preview of the night is for Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #2, scheduled for release on August 23. Rather than picking up from the first issue's cliffhanger ending, this one starts off with a flashback to few weeks prior, showing how the unholy alliance between Starscream and the Dire Wraiths was born. Check out the two villainous forces conspiring together in the pages after the break!