Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,204

Transformers Lost Light 4 iBooks Preview



Apple’s



The post







More... Apple’s iBooks has updated with a three page preview of the next issue of Transformers Lost Light. Things are heating up in the fourth installment of this adventure which sees danger on both the Functionist Cybertron and the Necroworld. Check out the preview attached to this post, and be sure to pick up the full issue when it hits stores on March 29th! *The post Transformers Lost Light 4 iBooks Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________