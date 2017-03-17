Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,204

Robots in Disguise Chocolate Biscuit Kits



Biscuits? Yes, biscuits. Proving that Transformers tie-in merchandise extends even to tasty treats, we’ve got word of a Robots in Disguise biscuit kit currently gracing shelves in the UK alongside fairy cakes, carrot cake, and Minions cake. It’s a set which includes some cardboard templates on the back which you use as a guide for cutting your cookies into Bumblebee or Optimus Prime shaped snacks. Said templates even turn into standees once you’re done making cookies with them. It’s a random oddity, but if you ever wanted to eat a Bumblebee shaped chocolate biscuit, this is what you’ve been waiting



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



