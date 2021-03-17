|
If Optimus Prime Was Irish St. Patrick?s Special by Gary Chalk (Voice of Optimus Pr
We have a nice surprise to share with you today. Fan favorite*Gary Chalk, voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, has treated us with a St. Patricks Day special, in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars. Lyrics written by Candice N. Santora. Enjoy the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
