We have a nice surprise to share with you today. Fan favorite*Gary Chalk, voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, has treated us with a St. Patrick’s Day special, in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars. Lyrics written by Candice N. Santora. Enjoy the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!



