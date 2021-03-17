Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
If Optimus Prime Was Irish St. Patrick's Special by Gary Chalk (Voice of Optimus Primal)


We have a nice surprise to share with you today. Fan favorite*Gary Chalk, voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, has treated us with a St. Patricks Day special, in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars. Lyrics written by Candice N. Santora. Enjoy the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post If Optimus Prime Was Irish St. Patrick’s Special by Gary Chalk (Voice of Optimus Primal) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
