scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 106

vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade lots of great items for sale/trade

pics are below posting



blaster

canadian box with original inserts,box is rough one side of outer flap is ripped off, tape door still works

tech & robot points still attached

complete with all paper work

will have missing manual



pounce & wingspan

canadian box ,with original inserts,tech & robot points still attached, both bots are dead mint

missing manual



anti aircraft base

tape dried out on one side, all contents are still sealed inside



blitzwing

dead mint, complete, no stress to both wing tips, super tight joints





thundercracker

dead mint bot, complete, has u.s paperwork



broadside

bot is dead mint, near complete,missing axe only

with canadian manual



octane

bot is in mint condition, very slight chrome wear to tanker cover, complete

with canadian manual



dirge

bot has slight paint wear to metal chest,complete

with canadian sealed decal pack



sideswipe

canadian box, tech & robot points still attached

has all original inserts bubble was cut from cardboard insert, complete, bot is dead mint



skullcruncher

bot is dead mint, complete with all acc.

headmaster has broken arm & missing face shield



topspin

jumpstarter, complete, gimmic still works



ramjet

bot is mint with no sundamage, has decal wear

complete

with u.s paperwork





other toylines

robin hood prince of thieves

6 figures still factory sealed



gi.joes

all are dead mint & complete w/ file cards

cobra commander mailaway

cobra trooper

destro

jinxx

road pig

torch



silverhawks

buzz-saw complete w/ bird



swampthing missing trap



ben kenobi lays mailaway



tmnt

ace duck missing hat & gun only

foot soldier complete Attached Thumbnails







Last edited by scorponok87; Today at 09:11 PM .