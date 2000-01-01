|
vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade
lots of great items for sale/trade
pics are below posting
blaster
canadian box with original inserts,box is rough one side of outer flap is ripped off, tape door still works
tech & robot points still attached
complete with all paper work
will have missing manual
pounce & wingspan
canadian box ,with original inserts,tech & robot points still attached, both bots are dead mint
missing manual
anti aircraft base
tape dried out on one side, all contents are still sealed inside
blitzwing
dead mint, complete, no stress to both wing tips, super tight joints
thundercracker
dead mint bot, complete, has u.s paperwork
broadside
bot is dead mint, near complete,missing axe only
with canadian manual
octane
bot is in mint condition, very slight chrome wear to tanker cover, complete
with canadian manual
dirge
bot has slight paint wear to metal chest,complete
with canadian sealed decal pack
sideswipe
canadian box, tech & robot points still attached
has all original inserts bubble was cut from cardboard insert, complete, bot is dead mint
skullcruncher
bot is dead mint, complete with all acc.
headmaster has broken arm & missing face shield
topspin
jumpstarter, complete, gimmic still works
ramjet
bot is mint with no sundamage, has decal wear
complete
with u.s paperwork
other toylines
robin hood prince of thieves
6 figures still factory sealed
gi.joes
all are dead mint & complete w/ file cards
cobra commander mailaway
cobra trooper
destro
jinxx
road pig
torch
silverhawks
buzz-saw complete w/ bird
swampthing missing trap
ben kenobi lays mailaway
tmnt
ace duck missing hat & gun only
foot soldier complete
Last edited by scorponok87; Today at 09:11 PM.