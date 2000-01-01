Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:08 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 106
vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade
lots of great items for sale/trade
pics are below posting

blaster
canadian box with original inserts,box is rough one side of outer flap is ripped off, tape door still works
tech & robot points still attached
complete with all paper work
will have missing manual

pounce & wingspan
canadian box ,with original inserts,tech & robot points still attached, both bots are dead mint
missing manual

anti aircraft base
tape dried out on one side, all contents are still sealed inside

blitzwing
dead mint, complete, no stress to both wing tips, super tight joints


thundercracker
dead mint bot, complete, has u.s paperwork

broadside
bot is dead mint, near complete,missing axe only
with canadian manual

octane
bot is in mint condition, very slight chrome wear to tanker cover, complete
with canadian manual

dirge
bot has slight paint wear to metal chest,complete
with canadian sealed decal pack

sideswipe
canadian box, tech & robot points still attached
has all original inserts bubble was cut from cardboard insert, complete, bot is dead mint

skullcruncher
bot is dead mint, complete with all acc.
headmaster has broken arm & missing face shield

topspin
jumpstarter, complete, gimmic still works

ramjet
bot is mint with no sundamage, has decal wear
complete
with u.s paperwork


other toylines
robin hood prince of thieves
6 figures still factory sealed

gi.joes
all are dead mint & complete w/ file cards
cobra commander mailaway
cobra trooper
destro
jinxx
road pig
torch

silverhawks
buzz-saw complete w/ bird

swampthing missing trap

ben kenobi lays mailaway

tmnt
ace duck missing hat & gun only
foot soldier complete
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 22554290_10154835455771078_897047650_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 85.8 KB ID: 37987   Click image for larger version Name: 22656685_10154835455751078_2064323918_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.9 KB ID: 37988   Click image for larger version Name: 22635248_10154835455671078_581811254_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.8 KB ID: 37989   Click image for larger version Name: 22627700_10154835455616078_1844577706_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.7 KB ID: 37990   Click image for larger version Name: $_27 (8).JPG Views: 0 Size: 33.2 KB ID: 37991  

Click image for larger version Name: 22156829_10154798125146078_880649528_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 74.5 KB ID: 37992   Click image for larger version Name: 22157080_10154798125011078_414675380_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 61.8 KB ID: 37993   Click image for larger version Name: 22184904_10154798079931078_1466082045_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 66.2 KB ID: 37994   Click image for larger version Name: 22193082_10154798125071078_35941863_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 55.7 KB ID: 37995   Click image for larger version Name: $_27 (10).JPG Views: 0 Size: 20.2 KB ID: 37996  

Last edited by scorponok87; Today at 09:11 PM.
scorponok87 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Jetfire MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Metroplex MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
masterpiece movie bumblebee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.