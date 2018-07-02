|
Super7: Toy Fair New York 2019 Transformers Reveals
Super7 revealed
two new Deluxe Transformers Super Cyborg figures debuting at booth #5382 next week: Each 11 tall Super Cyborg figure is fully articulated and features a transparent removable chest panel revealing the robotic guts within. The heroic Optimus Prime and evil Megatron are the first screen-accurate action figures of the original Generation One cartoon designs. Like last year’s
Like last year's A-01 Optimus Prime and "Dead" Optimus Prime, we expect these items to be made available for purchase at future conventions in 2019 as well as the Super7 online store.
