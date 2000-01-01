Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Siege Ultra Magnus Reivew
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:33 PM   #1
GotBot
Cybertron
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,174
Siege Ultra Magnus Reivew
Transformers Siege Ultra Magnus is a pretty amazing..if he was a voyager figure...but how well does he really stack up as a leader class version? And, is he guilty or innocent of his recent size class price increase?
https://youtu.be/6uTn-89tODM
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
5 VINTAGE CONVERTIBLE MINI TRANSFORMERS ROBOTS US MILITARY JEEP JET NEW SEALED
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars CHAOS IN VELOCITRON SEALED Generations
Transformers
Galvatron - Cyclonus - Scourge - Lot Of 3 Decepticons Transformers Toys
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP-10 Toys R Us Exclusive - MISB Sealed!!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.