Today, 05:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Devastator, Towering Warrior Cards


The original green and purple Combiner enters to the*Transformers Trading Card Game*Wave 2 Rise of the Combiners expansion! Thanks to*Kotaku website*we can share for you the*Superion*Cards! We have images of the combined cards forming Devastator, Towering Warrior, as well as the individual cards of*Bonecrusher, Hook, Longhaul, Mixmaster, Scrapper*and Scavenger.*The original 6 Constructicons are coming in hot. Additionally, we have an image of the Contructicon*Enigma Card*which is necessary to form the combiner once you get all the individual cards.*With six component robots, Devastator may be slightly harder to bring into play than combiners with only five parts, but you will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Devastator, Towering Warrior Cards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



