|
Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Devastator, Towering Warrior Cards
The original green and purple Combiner enters to the*Transformers Trading Card Game*Wave 2 Rise of the Combiners expansion! Thanks to*Kotaku website
*we can share for you the*Superion*Cards! We have images of the combined cards forming Devastator, Towering Warrior, as well as the individual cards of*Bonecrusher, Hook, Longhaul, Mixmaster, Scrapper*and Scavenger.*The original 6 Constructicons are coming in hot. Additionally, we have an image of the Contructicon*Enigma Card*which is necessary to form the combiner once you get all the individual cards.*With six component robots, Devastator may be slightly harder to bring into play than combiners with only five parts, but you will » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Devastator, Towering Warrior Cards
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.