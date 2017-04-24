Exciting news for those having trouble finding the first waves of movie toys at retail, as our sponsors have just started to put up pre-order listings for the various wave 1 figures from the toyline for Transformers: The Last Knight! In addition to these listings, other sponsors have also started putting up pre-orders for Titans Return wave 4 deluxes. Grab yours before they’re gone at one of our sponsors linked below! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Captured Prey
, Hobby Link Japan
