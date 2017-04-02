Back in last December, we reported
that Cartoon Network Germany is to air Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 in January this year. However, it turned out to be a false alarm since the network has renamed*Season 2.5 (Starscream/Minicon arc) as Season 3. Now however, we have with us what looks as though the official Season 3 – Combiner Force airing in Germany, near end of May this year. As expected Cartoon Network Germany has listed the season as Season 4. You can check out the listing at Regular Capital
, a site dedicated to all things Cartoon Network. » Continue Reading.
