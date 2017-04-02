Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,288
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 4 Begins This May In Germany


Back in last December, we reported that Cartoon Network Germany is to air Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 in January this year. However, it turned out to be a false alarm since the network has renamed*Season 2.5 (Starscream/Minicon arc) as Season 3. Now however, we have with us what looks as though the official Season 3 – Combiner Force airing in Germany, near end of May this year. As expected Cartoon Network Germany has listed the season as Season 4. You can check out the listing at Regular Capital, a site dedicated to all things Cartoon Network. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 4 Begins This May In Germany appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
