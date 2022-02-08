TFcon is very happy to announce Dan Woren the voice of Crosswise in Robots in Disguise (2001) will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. He is also well known as Roy Fokker on Robotech. Dan will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Dan Woren is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
