Though*Power Of The Primes Leader Class Wave 1 figures are yet to be spotted at retail, we have our first in-hand video of*Rodimus Prime, all the way from China. The video is approximately 30 minutes long and highlights the transformation and other major points. Update: Another 15 minute long video (and again from China) has surfaced which highlights much the same. An “Evolution Leader”, Rodimus Prime is formed from a smaller “Hot Rod” car robot, who combines with his trailer to become Rodimus Prime. The figure includes a Matrix, which the core can detach from and interchange with other Prime » Continue Reading.
The post Power Of The Primes Leader Class Wave 1 Rodimus Prime First In-Hand Look Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...