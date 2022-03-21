Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Possible Legacy Voyager Twincast And Metalhawk Incoming?


Attention Legacy collectors! Sponsor site Bigbadtoystore have just updated listings for two new possible*Legacy Voyager Twincast And Metalhawk figures. While we still have no images yet, we had reported the product numbers for Legacy Twincast and Metalhawk last year. Twincast is likely to be a redeco of Blaster while Metalhawk may be a new mold. In any case, could this be part of the*Transformers Fanstream this January 31st?. Time will tell. Interested in these new G1 Japan characters for your collection? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

