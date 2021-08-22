Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,044
Hot Pre Order  Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee



Hot on the heels of our first official gallery of Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee*our sponsors are now getting up their listings for this impressive action figure.*MDLX is a new series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of Threezeros renown DLX series at a smaller scale of only 12 cm tall with a similar high range of articulation and great durability resulting in a groundbreaking affordable price of $60.00. Hit the links below to get your copies! Sponsor Links:*TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*Robot Kingdom,*
Old Today, 12:13 PM   #2
Onslaught
Combaticon Commander
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Ontario
Posts: 250
Re: Hot Pre Order  Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee
We know Optimus is also coming, and with Bee at $60usd and being 12cm, I would think that Optimus will be quite pricey. Cool looking line though, so we'll see.
