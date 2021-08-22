Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
International Transformers News
Hot Pre Order Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:00 PM
#
1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,044
Hot Pre Order Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee
Hot on the heels of our first
official gallery of Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee
*our sponsors are now getting up their listings for this impressive action figure.*MDLX is a new series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of Threezeros renown DLX series at a smaller scale of only 12 cm tall with a similar high range of articulation and great durability resulting in a groundbreaking affordable price of $60.00. Hit the links below to get your copies! Sponsor Links:*
TFSource
,*
Entertainment Earth
,*
Big Bad Toy Store
,*
Robot Kingdom
,*
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at
http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Super_Megatron
Visit Super_Megatron's homepage!
Find More Posts by Super_Megatron
Today, 12:13 PM
#
2
Onslaught
Combaticon Commander
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Ontario
Posts: 250
Re: Hot Pre Order Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee
We know Optimus is also coming, and with Bee at $60usd and being 12cm, I would think that Optimus will be quite pricey. Cool looking line though, so we'll see.
Onslaught
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Onslaught
Find More Posts by Onslaught
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
RHINOX Generations Beast Wars and 1984 Takara Hasbro Deceptacon Autobot Lot of 2
PJ MASKS TRANSFORMING SET
Transformers Ratchet
Long Haul ROTF Revenge Of The Fallen Transformers
Optimus Prime ROTF Revenge Of The Fallen Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing #65 action figure
G1 Transformer Sideswipe
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:50 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.