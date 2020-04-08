Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen & Fall Of Cybertron Video Games – Multiplayer Ser


Activision*have updated their*website*with a list of their video games that have diminished or discontinued services.*We are sad to report that Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen &#38; Fall Of Cybertron video games*will no longer be supported. This affects directly to the Multiplayer online functions, but offline features will still work though for both games. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen was a third-person shooter movie tie-in released in June 23, 2009 by Luxoflux on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC and its Multiplayer was considered fun and playable for many fans. It is important to mention that the Xbox 360 version &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen & Fall Of Cybertron Video Games – Multiplayer Servers Discontinued appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



