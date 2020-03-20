|
Jada Toys Metalfigs: G1 Optimus Prime Full Color Pre-Production Sample
Jada Toys follows up our earlier
reveal of their incoming 4″ G1 Transformers Metalfigs by sharing
a full color pre-production sample of Optimus Prime. Rolling out into the 4 METALFIGS line up this Fall Is a preview of Bumblebee in full color coming soon? Check out the image attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Jada Toys Metalfigs: G1 Optimus Prime Full Color Pre-Production Sample
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca