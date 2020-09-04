Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1547
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:54 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,294
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1547
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1547 Below countries E Express service resumed: France, Germany, Netherlands, UK, USA East Coast (Code from 40000-69999, 74000-79999), USA West Coast (81300-93999). For more information, please check the following link. Hongkong Post – Notices (978).*We believe the situation will change daily. If in case the postal service to your address is suspended, we can help to switch the shipping method to SURFACE MAIL. —Surface mail transit time is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1547 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Lot of parts 2015-2016
Transformers
Transformers Stomp and Chomp Grimlock T-Rex Dinosaur 20" figure Hasbro 1
Transformers
Transformers g1 optimus prime Gun
Transformers
Transformers Gobot Robot Pinball Machine Vintage 80s
Transformers
G1 Transformer Ironhide Original Pre-rub in Box 1984 Japan Hasbro Nice!
Transformers
G1 Transformer Thrust 1985 Original In Box Japan Hasbro Nice!
Transformers
Transformer Action Figure Tornado
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:29 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.