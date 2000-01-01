Today, 03:06 AM #1 canprime Classic Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,365 Special Ebay auctions: Sealed cases (Masterpiece Transformers & 1 GI Joe)



This is a special group (to me at least). I have, over the course of the past few years, managed to acquire sealed cases of some items. Either through a straight purchase, or just lucked into them through contacts.



Anyway, I realised I am going in a different direction with my collection and I am parting ways with these items.



Here is the link, or look up "scifreak" as that is my seller ID on Ebay:



https://www.ebay.ca/sch/i.html?_sofi..._dmd=1&_ipg=50 As the title says. I have a bunch of auctions going on right now on Ebay. They all end Sunday March 17th around 7pm (Eastern).This is a special group (to me at least). I have, over the course of the past few years, managed to acquire sealed cases of some items. Either through a straight purchase, or just lucked into them through contacts.Anyway, I realised I am going in a different direction with my collection and I am parting ways with these items.Here is the link, or look up "scifreak" as that is my seller ID on Ebay:

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

