As the title says. I have a bunch of auctions going on right now on Ebay. They all end Sunday March 17th around 7pm (Eastern).
This is a special group (to me at least). I have, over the course of the past few years, managed to acquire sealed cases of some items. Either through a straight purchase, or just lucked into them through contacts.
Anyway, I realised I am going in a different direction with my collection and I am parting ways with these items.
Here is the link, or look up "scifreak" as that is my seller ID on Ebay:
https://www.ebay.ca/sch/i.html?_sofi..._dmd=1&_ipg=50