Transformers Artist Alex Milne to attend TFcon DC 2019
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back*Alex Milne*to TFcon DC 2019.* Transformers fans will recognize his work as the primary artist on IDWs*Transformers: More than Meets the Eye*comic book,*Transformers vs ROM*and most recently the*Unicron*mini series that brought an end to the initial IDW Transformers Universe. He will be attending all weekend while offering prints and commissions to attendees. Alex Milne*is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets » Continue Reading.
