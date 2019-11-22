Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,837

Flame Toys Furai Model Drift Packaging & Sample



Via Flame Toys Facebook we have images of the latest installment in their easy-to-build snap-on model kits:*Furai Model Drift. The packaging art features Drift (from the first IDW Transformers comic series) in a heroic pose holding his blade, ready to slice evil Decepticons. We also have a look a production sample of this new model kit, including comparison shots next to the more expensive Kuro Kara Kuri Drift. Check out the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



