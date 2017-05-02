Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,510

How Transformers Became A Best-Case Scenario For Hollywood Adaptation



More... Forbes business magazine is looking into the fact how Pirates of the Caribbean and Transformers Live Action Movies became money-spinners and how much of an impact their content brought in. [T]hat’s not to say that kids of all ages/generations don’t still watch the various incarnations of the Transformers animated television shows (I’m told Beast Wars was quite good). But there is a pretty decent chance that when most people think of said properties, they think of the films first and the related content second. And yeah, in 2017, Paramount/Viacom Inc.’s Transformers is known as much (if not more so) for » Continue Reading. The post How Transformers Became A Best-Case Scenario For Hollywood Adaptation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

