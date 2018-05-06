Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,214

TFW2005?s Power of the Primes Slug Gallery



We’re back at last with another new gallery update. We’ve still got a few more Dinobots left to showcase, and we’re kicking off with a look at the Power of the Primes version of Slag Slug! The Dinobot triceratops flamethrower is an interesting one. On the one hand, he is a fantastically detailed release, who nicely updates the transformation of the original Dinobot to recreate both modes of the original character, including the “robot head in the mouth of the dino head” that really defined Slag back in Generation 1. As Hasbro advertised, the combining peg is also (mostly) hidden,



The post







More... We’re back at last with another new gallery update. We’ve still got a few more Dinobots left to showcase, and we’re kicking off with a look at the Power of the Primes version of Slag Slug! The Dinobot triceratops flamethrower is an interesting one. On the one hand, he is a fantastically detailed release, who nicely updates the transformation of the original Dinobot to recreate both modes of the original character, including the “robot head in the mouth of the dino head” that really defined Slag back in Generation 1. As Hasbro advertised, the combining peg is also (mostly) hidden, » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005’s Power of the Primes Slug Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.