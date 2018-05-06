|
TFW2005?s Power of the Primes Slug Gallery
We’re back at last with another new gallery update. We’ve still got a few more Dinobots left to showcase, and we’re kicking off with a look at the Power of the Primes version of Slag Slug! The Dinobot triceratops flamethrower is an interesting one. On the one hand, he is a fantastically detailed release, who nicely updates the transformation of the original Dinobot to recreate both modes of the original character, including the “robot head in the mouth of the dino head” that really defined Slag back in Generation 1. As Hasbro advertised, the combining peg is also (mostly) hidden, » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Power of the Primes Slug Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.