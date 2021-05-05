Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #4 Khanna Retailer Incentive Cover Artwork


The Beast Wars rage on, with PREVIEWSworld debuting the retailer incentive cover for issue #4 by veteran Transformers artist Dan Khanna. Revisit our coverage of the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview, then sound off on the 2005 boards! When a seriously injured Maximal and a trecherous Predacon run afowl of an incredibly dangerous native beast, they’ll have to team-up to make it out alive. Even then, Megatron leads the Predacons on a hunting expedition for their traitor and their escaped captive, and they aren’t taking prisoners! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #4 Khanna Retailer Incentive Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



