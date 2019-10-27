Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,684

Mastermind Creations Mnemo ? Prototype Images



It's the last day of TFCon, but the gravy train hasn't stopped yet! Our team is on the floor and sent some pics of the newly-revealed Mastermind Creations figure, Mnemo! Of course you may know him as Chromedome, the mnemosurgeon from IDW's More Than Meets The Eye and Lost Light series! MMC have now put the grey prototypes of both modes on display at their table after revealing him yesterday, and he is looking quite accurate considering the trickiness of Cybertronian robot and vehicle forms. In addition to Mnemo, we also have a few pics of the displayed and also





