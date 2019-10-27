Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mastermind Creations Mnemo ? Prototype Images


It’s the last day of TFCon, but the gravy train hasn’t stopped yet! Our team is on the floor and sent some pics of the newly-revealed Mastermind Creations figure, Mnemo! Of course you may know him as Chromedome, the mnemosurgeon from IDW’s More Than Meets The Eye and Lost Light series! MMC have now put the grey prototypes of both modes on display at their table after revealing him yesterday, and he is looking quite accurate considering the trickiness of Cybertronian robot and vehicle forms. In addition to Mnemo, we also have a few pics of the displayed and also &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mastermind Creations Mnemo – Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
