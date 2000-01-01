Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:33 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,017
Transformers Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Leader Class Released at Retial
The hits keep on coming!

Wave 3 Leader Class Optimal Optimus has been spotted on the shelves at a Walmart in Quebec! Thanks to Pascal for the heads up!

Found him yet? Still looking? Hit us up in the sightings forums!
Click image for larger version Name: 01-Power-Of-The-Primes-Optimal-Optimus.jpg Views: 15 Size: 94.6 KB ID: 40375  
