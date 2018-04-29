Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,136

New Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties Optimus Prime Listed In Amazon





Thanks to of 2005 Boards member Rookbartley*for giving us the heads up of the new*Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Optimus Prime listed On Amazon. This new Optimus Prime figure is a cute*super-deformed, non-transforming action figures with limited articulation, similar to the Titan Heroes/Guardians toyline. Optimus Prime is the third figure on the Transformers Mega Mighties line, together with Bumblebee and Hot Shot which were released previously. We first learned about the Mega Mighties line via a new* Thanks to of 2005 Boards member Rookbartley*for giving us the heads up of the new*Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Optimus Prime listed On Amazon. This new Optimus Prime figure is a cute*super-deformed, non-transforming action figures with limited articulation, similar to the Titan Heroes/Guardians toyline. Optimus Prime is the third figure on the Transformers Mega Mighties line, together with Bumblebee and Hot Shot which were released previously. We first learned about the Mega Mighties line via a new* trademark *and we saw our first images via a* Toys”R”Us Malaysia catalog *in 2018. You can order the new Mega Mighties Optimus Prime via





TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.



TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book ArtistsShop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers MerchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets Special guests includethe voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars,the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1,the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer, Transformers toy and franchise designer, plus Transformers comic book artistsandTFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online