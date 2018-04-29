Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties Optimus Prime Listed In Amazon



Thanks to of 2005 Boards member Rookbartley*for giving us the heads up of the new*Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Optimus Prime listed On Amazon. This new Optimus Prime figure is a cute*super-deformed, non-transforming action figures with limited articulation, similar to the Titan Heroes/Guardians toyline. Optimus Prime is the third figure on the Transformers Mega Mighties line, together with Bumblebee and Hot Shot which were released previously. We first learned about the Mega Mighties line via a new*trademark*and we saw our first images via a*ToysRUs Malaysia catalog*in 2018. You can order the new Mega Mighties Optimus Prime via
