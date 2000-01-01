Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:27 PM
McFlurrie
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: GTA
Posts: 16
McFlurrie's items for sale
Items are MISB unless otherwise stated:
Titans Return Fort Max - $155
Titans Return Fort Max (new, unopened, box has shelfwear) - $145
Generations Seeker Squadron Box Set - $70
Can meet up in Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, GTA.
More items to be added.
PM if interested. Thanks
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=67659
McFlurrie
