Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page McFlurrie's items for sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:27 PM   #1
McFlurrie
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: GTA
Posts: 16
McFlurrie's items for sale
Items are MISB unless otherwise stated:
  • Titans Return Fort Max - $155
  • Titans Return Fort Max (new, unopened, box has shelfwear) - $145
  • Generations Seeker Squadron Box Set - $70

Can meet up in Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, GTA.

More items to be added.

PM if interested. Thanks
McFlurrie is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Laserwave / Shockwave MP-29 Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager Megatron Wolfwire Mindwipe Highbrow lot
Transformers
G1 Custom Transformers ? Blue Bluestreak MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Victory Transformers ? 4 Dinoking Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Artfire Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Doubleclouder MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Sixchanger Sixknight MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.