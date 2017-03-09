Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,152
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Giant Kinder Eggs In UK


If you were going though the newspapers from UK today, you may have noticed many articles*raving about a new product. Yes, Giant Kinder Eggs (100g) are now available and with an option to choose from a Transformers: Robots In Disguise toy or My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. “The eggs are made to the exact same recipe, with a milky chocolate lining coated by a milk chocolate exterior. But the giant Kinder eggs are themed. There’s a choice between My Little Pony or Transformers: Robots in Disguise. The eggs cost between £5 and £10, depending where you buy them. Each &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Giant Kinder Eggs In UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
