Transformers: Robots In Disguise Giant Kinder Eggs In UK



More... If you were going though the newspapers from UK today, you may have noticed many articles*raving about a new product. Yes, Giant Kinder Eggs (100g) are now available and with an option to choose from a Transformers: Robots In Disguise toy or My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. “The eggs are made to the exact same recipe, with a milky chocolate lining coated by a milk chocolate exterior. But the giant Kinder eggs are themed. There’s a choice between My Little Pony or Transformers: Robots in Disguise. The eggs cost between £5 and £10, depending where you buy them. Each » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Giant Kinder Eggs In UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

