Thanks to Milo Lopez of*Transformers Chile Facebook Group
*we have a report for a*Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In Chile.*South America joins to the international events that we have seen these days. The event is called Ripley Transformers Night. To participate, fans have to register on Ripley’s site
*from May 4 to May 15 and*choose Autobot or Decepticon side. Then you have to wait for you luck to win one of the 75 double tickets. The event will be held at Ripley department store of Mall Costanera Center. There are 75 double tickets. No further details on the » Continue Reading.
