Transformers: The Last Knight Footage at The MTV Awards 2017!


Michael Bay via Twitter*has announced that we will be getting another look at Transformers: The Last Knight during the MTV Movie &#38; TV Show Awards this Sunday. Not a surprise*as we typically get some clip or a TV spot during the awards every time a new Transformers movie comes out. Not much is known on what type of footage we will get, but hopefully it’s something good and new. Along with the announcement, Michael Bay also went ahead and officially released the previously seen poster with Optimus and Prime going one on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Footage at The MTV Awards 2017! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
