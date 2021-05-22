|
Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime Out In Australia
Great news for fellow Australian collectors! 2005 Board member*ozmirage*has shared in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime at Australian retail. Kingdom Rodimus Prime was found at*Big W Miranda (Sydney, NSW,Australia) for*$149 AUD ($115.00 approximately). Happy hunting!
