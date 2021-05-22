Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime Out In Australia
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,554
Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime Out In Australia


Great news for fellow Australian collectors! 2005 Board member*ozmirage*has shared in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime at Australian retail. Kingdom Rodimus Prime was found at*Big W Miranda (Sydney, NSW,Australia) for*$149 AUD ($115.00 approximately). Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime Out In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 ionizer sword of Menasor Stunticons
Transformers
Transformers Robots Disguise Autobot Skateboard Snowboard Bumper Sticker Decal
Transformers
Chevy Camaro Bumblebee Transformers Skateboard Snowboard Bumper Sticker Decal
Transformers
Transformers Autobots Logo Skateboard Snowboard Bumper Sticker Decal
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Blast Deflector of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
Transformers G1 Alternators Decepticon Dodge Viper Dead End MISB
Transformers
Transformers Iron Hide #4 CGC 9.4 Signed By Beth Bornstien
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.