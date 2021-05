Madjester Generation 1 Join Date: Oct 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 58

Non Toy Transformer Merchandise Collection



Part of my TF collection was inspired many years ago on these forums with folks showcasing their non toy merch (radios, costumes, stamps, etc) I was wondering if anyone is familiar with these types of collectors/collections or items as I feel like I need another dose inspiration as my collection has been stagnant and boxed up for awhile.



Thanks in advance





