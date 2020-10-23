Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:41 AM
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #2 Malkova Cover B Artwork


PREVIEWSworld updates 2021’s first batch of solicitations*with a reveal of Anna Malkova‘s B cover for Transformers Escape issue #2. With war on the horizon, a team of unaligned Cybertronians hatches a plan to save themselves and as many civilians as they can from the impending destruction. Wheeljack, Hound, Highbrow, and other great thinkers and legendary heroes know their plan will work… if they can get the Arks up and running again. But the Decepticons have something else in mind… Add this to your January 27th New Comic Book Day pull list and in the meantime join in the &#187; Continue Reading.

