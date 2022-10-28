Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 8-packs In-Package Images


Via an eBay listing*we have our first in-package images of the new*Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 8-packs. We have a clear look at the new 8-packs packaging with characters from the new* Custodial Crew &#038; Pet Mob tribes. It’s good to notice that the packaging shows the Netflix logo in one corner. See the new images attached to this news post and let us know if you will be adding these new Botbots to your collection!

The post New Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 8-packs In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



