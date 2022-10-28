Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,125

Transformers Beyond Reality VR Game Launching in EU and AU Markets



Hasbro sent through word that the Transformers Beyond Reality VR Game for Playstation VR is now launching in the European and Australian markets.* The arcade style first person shooter is also available in the US an Asia, but now is available to more of our global friends.* Read on for an official press release, check the trailer below! # # # TRANSFORMERS BEYOND REALITY SET TO LAUNCH IN EUROPEAN PLAYSTATION STORES IN OCTOBER Transformers Beyond Reality is now available on PSVR in the European and Australian Playstation VR marketplace. Developed by Meta4 Interactive, in partnership with the Canadian Media Fund



