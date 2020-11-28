Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Class New Walmart Listings


Thanks again to our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you new Walmart listings for upcoming*Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Class toys. This time we have 2 new listings with brand new EAN codes. We still have no images or product description of these upcoming new figures. TRA GEN WFC N Battlefield Voyager Optimus Primal EAN: 5010993829040 TRA GEN WFC N Battlefield Voyager Seeker EAN: 5010993829033 These items could be Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager class. If so, Optimus Primal may be a redeco of his* Kingdom figure. The Voyager Seeker remains a mystery, so your guess is as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Class New Walmart Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



