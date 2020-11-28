Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Walmart Retro Headmasters Highbrow, Weirdwolf & Skullcruncher New Listings


Thanks to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*we have learned some Walmart Retro Headmasters Highbrow, Weirdwolf &#38; Skullcruncher*new listings. Thew new listings*are brand new EAN codes, but all of them are just listed with the character’s name with no descriptions or images at the moment. Read on for the new three listings below: TRA Gen Deluxe Highbrow EAN: 5010993813254 TRA Gen Deluxe Weirdwolf EAN: 5010993829019 TRA Gen Deluxe Skullcruncher EAN: 5010993829026 These seem to be the rumored Retro Headmasters Wave 2. Click on the bar and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Walmart Retro Headmasters Highbrow, Weirdwolf & Skullcruncher New Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



