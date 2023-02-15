Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,311

Transformers Rise of the Beasts Scorponok & Wheeljack Released in Canada Transformers Rise of the Beasts Wheeljack & Scorponok have been released in Canada over the past couple weeks.



These have been found at Gamestops around the country.



