Today, 04:17 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,779
Generations Selects Rotorstorm Review
This time I look at a true legend (if you ask him anyway) and a sometimes- wrecker : Enter the legend of Transformers Selects Rotorstorm!
https://youtu.be/mDXfuVbmQ40
Today, 04:47 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,690
Re: Generations Selects Rotorstorm Review
Such a delightful redeco, great new head. Love the colors on him.
