Old Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,957
Artist Robby Musso have updated his Facebook account with images of several*Transformers Botbots Concept Art.* We have some great images of the early idea of some fun Botbots Series 3 like Couch Toy (sofa), HIghroller (baby strolley),*Drippy Pup (dog shaped sippy cup),*Quakles (rubber ducky),**Shushifier*(baby pacifier),*Nampy*(baby crib) and*Pop-O The Clown (Jack-In-The-Box). We are sure you will love these sketches! These images come in time to remind us that the new Transformers Botbots series will premiere this March 25 via Netflix. See all the images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Botbots Concept Art By Robby Musso appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



