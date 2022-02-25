Artist Robby Musso have updated his Facebook account
with images of several*Transformers Botbots Concept Art.* We have some great images of the early idea of some fun Botbots Series 3 like Couch Toy (sofa), HIghroller (baby strolley),*Drippy Pup (dog shaped sippy cup),*Quakles (rubber ducky),**Shushifier*(baby pacifier),*Nampy*(baby crib) and*Pop-O The Clown (Jack-In-The-Box). We are sure you will love these sketches! These images come in time to remind us that the new Transformers Botbots series will premiere this March 25 via Netflix
. See all the images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
