Today, 02:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,832
First Look at Transformers: The Last Knight R/C Sqweeks


Chihuahua! Via Yahoo! Movies, we have our first look at*Transformers: The Last Knight R/C Sqweeks. They currently have a fully functional prototype provided by Hasbro for Yahoo to review. This is what they had to say about the new R/C Sqweeks: “Hasbro worked hand in hand with Bays creative team in conceiving Sqweeks and transforming the film version into a toy. The battle-damaged RC bot features authentic sounds from the movie, and Hasbro engineers worked to get the movement, light effects, and catchphrases as close to the cinematic character as possible.“ Along with a prototype of they toy, they &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look at Transformers: The Last Knight R/C Sqweeks appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
