|
Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 3 War for Cybertron: Siege I Turbo Mode Format
The official social media channels for the Transformers Trading Card Game are celebrating the release of Wave 3 War for Cybertron: Siege I and sharing intel from Designer Scott Van Essen about the limited format of*Turbo Mode: Turbo mode has the lowest barrier to entry possible. To start, all you need is two booster packs. The build process is literally the time it takes to open those backs and shuffle your deck. Theres no decision making. No agonizing over what to put in or what to cut. You can be in a game less than a minute from when » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 3 War for Cybertron: Siege I Turbo Mode Format
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.