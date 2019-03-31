|
Banana Force MPL-01 Red Sharpshooter (RID 2001 Optimus Prime / Car Robot Fire Convoy)
New 3P Company Banana Force
*have uploaded via their Facebook account
In a new interesting offer in the 3P market, Banana Force is bringing high detailed non-transforming figures made of ABS and Metal Alloy and their first entry is not a G1 character but Optimus Prime from the Robots In Disguise 2001 cartoon (of Fire Convoy as he's known in Japan). The prototype images reveal a very detailed model based in his super mode with fresh and stylized changes.
The post Banana Force MPL-01 Red Sharpshooter (RID 2001 Optimus Prime / Car Robot Fire Convoy) Gray Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
