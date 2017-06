Autobotmech Voyager class Truckbot Join Date: Jan 2010 Location: Halifax, NS Posts: 201

For Sale Patlabor 1/24 Ingram

I have a 1/24 Yamato Ingram Patlabor USA for sale.

Its complete, box, silk wrappings, bullets , all complete.



It has been owned only by me , and as an adult collector, all the light systems work.



I had seen it going on Ebay for 1k USD and up, I would like to get around 600-800 Canadian for it. Yes that's a bit steep, but having not seen prices for them, not sure of what to ask.



If you need pics, please feel free to message me.







Hey guys gals and others.I have a 1/24 Yamato Ingram Patlabor USA for sale.Its complete, box, silk wrappings, bullets , all complete.It has been owned only by me , and as an adult collector, all the light systems work.I had seen it going on Ebay for 1k USD and up, I would like to get around 600-800 Canadian for it. Yes that's a bit steep, but having not seen prices for them, not sure of what to ask.If you need pics, please feel free to message me.

"And thats how its..erm done..?"





------------------------------------------------

My Feed back.



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ht=Autobotmech __________________"And thats how its..erm done..?"------------------------------------------------My Feed back.