Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Now that's funny
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,761
Now that's funny
Searching for TLK Leader Megatron on Ebay for fun, I came across this auction for ROTF Leader Megatron:

http://www.ebay.com/itm/Transformers...MAAOSwjKFZQWis

I knew that picture was familiar...

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=14666
__________________
Coming soon: Wei Jang M02 Hound
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Rare Kingdam Robogun Browning M1920 Diaclone Pre Transformers Megatron NOSS MINT
Transformers
RARE TRANSFORMERS K.O Microchange SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot MC-19 MINT in box
Transformers
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Wheeljack Autobot Original 98% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop Original 110% Complete
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Beast Wars Henkei! Henkei! C-16 Dinobot Complete!!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot of 4 Figures
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Set MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:53 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.