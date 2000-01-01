vintage transformers & other vintage toys

G1 transformers



ramjet $60.00

has decal wear but no sundamage

complete with all weapons/acc.

with canadian manual



topspin $25.00

mint & complete with weapon

has canadian manual



rodimus major (aka hotrod) $45.00

reissue, dead mint

complete with both weapons

has manual & unused decal sheet



cyclonus $200.00

canadian box with original inserts

complete & with manual



sludge $200.00

canadian box with original inserts

complete with 2 missiles still on sprue

missing manual



pounce & wingspan $225.00

canadian box with original inserts

complete with all weapons/acc

missing manual



reflector $400.00

mailaway box with original insert

has manual

tape sill sealed on bottom of box

tape was cut on top of box





OTHER TOY LINES



STAR WARS

luke jedi knight with blue saber complete $150.00

leia in combat poncho complete $60.00

stormtrooper complete $35.00

the emperor dead mint,complete $25.00

the emperor complete $20.00

emperors royal guard complete $30.00

klaatu complete $25.00

bossk complete $20.00

bossk complete $20.00

wequay complete $20.00

21-b missing medical weapon $15.00

yoda missing coat & cane $15.00

r5-d4 mint $20.00

chief chirpa missing staff $5.00



TMNT

ace duck complete w/ file card $30.00



GI.JOE

cobra commander mailaway complete $60.00

road pig complete $25.00



SUPERMAN(ANIMATED SERIES) $35.00

diamond select toys 2016

unused

