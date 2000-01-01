Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 114
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
on any item i can send more pics if needed

G1 transformers

ramjet $60.00
has decal wear but no sundamage
complete with all weapons/acc.
with canadian manual

topspin $25.00
mint & complete with weapon
has canadian manual

rodimus major (aka hotrod) $45.00
reissue, dead mint
complete with both weapons
has manual & unused decal sheet

cyclonus $200.00
canadian box with original inserts
complete & with manual

sludge $200.00
canadian box with original inserts
complete with 2 missiles still on sprue
missing manual

pounce & wingspan $225.00
canadian box with original inserts
complete with all weapons/acc
missing manual

reflector $400.00
mailaway box with original insert
has manual
tape sill sealed on bottom of box
tape was cut on top of box


OTHER TOY LINES

STAR WARS
luke jedi knight with blue saber complete $150.00
leia in combat poncho complete $60.00
stormtrooper complete $35.00
the emperor dead mint,complete $25.00
the emperor complete $20.00
emperors royal guard complete $30.00
klaatu complete $25.00
bossk complete $20.00
bossk complete $20.00
wequay complete $20.00
21-b missing medical weapon $15.00
yoda missing coat & cane $15.00
r5-d4 mint $20.00
chief chirpa missing staff $5.00

TMNT
ace duck complete w/ file card $30.00

GI.JOE
cobra commander mailaway complete $60.00
road pig complete $25.00

SUPERMAN(ANIMATED SERIES) $35.00
diamond select toys 2016
unused
