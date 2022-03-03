TFcon is very happy to announce Josh Keaton the voice of Jack Darby and Tailgate in Transformers Prime will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. He is also well known as Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man. Josh will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Josh Keaton is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
The post Transformers voice actor Josh Keaton to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...