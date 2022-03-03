Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers voice actor Josh Keaton to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,948
Transformers voice actor Josh Keaton to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is very happy to announce Josh Keaton the voice of Jack Darby and Tailgate in Transformers Prime will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. He is also well known as Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man. Josh will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Josh Keaton is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers voice actor Josh Keaton to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2008 HASBRO TRANSFORMERS REVENGE OF THE FALLEN OPTIMUS PRIME AUTOBOT- NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Mighty Jaxx Hasbro Transformers X Quiccs: Soundwave
Transformers
Vintage 1980, 1983 G1 Transformers Bombshell Decepticon Insecticons Loose Figure
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Runamuck Decepticon Battlechargers!
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Runabout Decepticon Battlechargers!
Transformers
Hasbro Combiner Wars G2 Menasor Action Figure - B3775AS00 PLUS UP-GRADE KIT
Transformers
Big Lot of 1993 BANDAI Power Rangers Villians & 1994 Playmates Red Power Ranger
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.