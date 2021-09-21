Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,174

IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #35



Comic Crusaders completes our coverage of this week’s incoming Transformers titles with the 5-page preview of issue #35. Conserve your energon and ammunition to scan the artwork for “Sea of Rust,” part two, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Termagax has many secrets – information that could forever tip the scales in the favor of the Autobots or the Decepticons. As the Decepticons close in, she allows Optimus Prime and the two other Autobots she respects into her inner sanctum to share her knowledge. But will the Autobots be able to act on it before the Decepticons start their



