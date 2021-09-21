|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Out In Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
we can report that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe*is out In Canada. Cybertron.ca member*The7thParallel*spotted the new Kingdom Shadow Panther at*EB Games Bradford. The rest of the wave, which also includes Kingdom Waspinator, should surface soon. Happy hunting!
